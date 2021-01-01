Snapdragon 835 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 315K vs 196K
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 4-years and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|82844
|65730
|GPU
|104823
|42693
|Memory
|51193
|42099
|UX
|76340
|44322
|Total score
|315335
|196635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 835 +15%
392
342
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 835 +30%
1719
1321
|Image compression
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|31.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|24.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|534.8 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 682
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|MT6769H
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
