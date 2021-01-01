Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 835
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 835
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 315K vs 196K
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 4-years and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 835
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 835 +60%
315335
Helio G88
196635
CPU 82844 65730
GPU 104823 42693
Memory 51193 42099
UX 76340 44322
Total score 315335 196635
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 835 +15%
392
Helio G88
342
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 835 +30%
1719
Helio G88
1321
Image compression 95.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 31.5 words/s -
Machine learning 24.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.99 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 534.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 710 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2016 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 MT6769H
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

