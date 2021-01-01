Snapdragon 835 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2050 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 4-years and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 315K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|82844
|92742
|GPU
|104823
|95976
|Memory
|51193
|57726
|UX
|76340
|98195
|Total score
|315335
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
392
Helio G96 +30%
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 835 +4%
1719
1657
|Image compression
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|31.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|24.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|534.8 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 682
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
