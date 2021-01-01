Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 4-years and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 315K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 835
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 835
315335
Helio G96 +10%
346649
CPU 82844 92742
GPU 104823 95976
Memory 51193 57726
UX 76340 98195
Total score 315335 346649
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 835
392
Helio G96 +30%
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 835 +4%
1719
Helio G96
1657
Image compression 95.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 31.5 words/s -
Machine learning 24.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.99 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 534.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 710 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2016 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

