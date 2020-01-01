Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Helio P20 – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Helio P20

Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835
VS
Helio P20
Helio P20

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Performs 16.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 9 months later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +129%
392
Helio P20
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +96%
1715
Helio P20
873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835
281291
Helio P20
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Helio P20

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 710 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2016 February 2016
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 MT6757
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site MediaTek Helio P20 official site

