Snapdragon 835 vs Helio P20
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
35
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 16.4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 9 months later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2300 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +129%
392
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +96%
1715
873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|February 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|MT6757
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
Cast your vote
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs MediaTek Helio P20
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs MediaTek Helio P20
- MediaTek Helio P22 vs MediaTek Helio P20
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs MediaTek Helio P20