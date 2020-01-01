Snapdragon 835 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 13.6x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
