Snapdragon 835 vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 220K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Announced 2 years later
- Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Helio P90 +2%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +14%
1715
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +27%
281291
220657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|November 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|MT6779
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
