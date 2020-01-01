Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Helio P90 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 220K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +14%
1715
Helio P90
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +27%
281291
Helio P90
220657

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Helio P90

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Adreno 500 PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 710 MHz 970 MHz
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 APU 2.0
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2016 November 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 MT6779
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site MediaTek Helio P90 official site

