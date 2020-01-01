Snapdragon 835 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 212K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Announced 3 years and 4 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Helio P95 +2%
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +13%
1715
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +33%
281291
212025
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|February 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 660
- MediaTek Helio P95 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Helio P95 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- MediaTek Helio P95 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio P95 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G