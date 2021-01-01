Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 8 score – 276K vs 144K
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|81260
|56442
|GPU
|109179
|21816
|Memory
|49789
|40048
|UX
|38165
|26495
|Total score
|276316
|144308
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 835 +53%
382
250
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 835 +49%
1714
1154
|Image compression
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|77.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|13.3 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|31.5 words/s
|19.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|24.1 images/s
|14.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|14.5 images/s
|9.61 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|534.8 Krows/s
|422.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|36 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|31 FPS
[Medium]
|Device
|-
|OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|256
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 682
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
