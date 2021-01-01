Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 460

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 8 score – 276K vs 144K
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 835
vs
Snapdragon 460

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 835 +91%
276316
Snapdragon 460
144308
CPU 81260 56442
GPU 109179 21816
Memory 49789 40048
UX 38165 26495
Total score 276316 144308
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 95.3 Mpixels/s 77.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.3 images/s 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition 31.5 words/s 19.1 words/s
Machine learning 24.1 images/s 14.5 images/s
Camera shooting 14.5 images/s 9.61 images/s
HTML 5 1.99 Mnodes/s 1.61 Mnodes/s
SQLite 534.8 Krows/s 422.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 33 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 42 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 31 FPS
[Medium]
Device - OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 256
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE X11
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2016 January 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8998 SM4250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

