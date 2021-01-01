Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 279K vs 244K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 835
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 835 +14%
279894
Snapdragon 480
244695
CPU 81260 -
GPU 109179 -
Memory 49789 -
UX 38165 -
Total score 279894 244695

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 95.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 31.5 words/s -
Machine learning 24.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.99 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 534.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE X51
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2016 January 2021
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8998 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 730
2. Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 865
3. Snapdragon 835 and Kirin 970
4. Snapdragon 835 and Kirin 980
5. Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 660
6. Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 730G
7. Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 720G
8. Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 835, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish