Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 279K vs 244K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|81260
|-
|GPU
|109179
|-
|Memory
|49789
|-
|UX
|38165
|-
|Total score
|279894
|244695
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
392
Multi-Core Score
1715
|Image compression
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|31.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|24.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|534.8 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 682
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SM4350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
