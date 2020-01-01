Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 625 – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 625

Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835
VS
Snapdragon 625
Snapdragon 625

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 9 months later
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 710 MHz 650 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 96
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE X9
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2016 February 2016
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 MSM8953
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 835 or ask any questions
