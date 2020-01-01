Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 180% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +123%
392
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +74%
1715
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SDM630
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 835
- Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 835
- Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 835
- Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 835
- Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 835
- Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 630
- Kirin 710 and Snapdragon 630
- Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 630
- Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630
- Exynos 9610 and Snapdragon 630