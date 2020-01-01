Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 120K
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +48%
392
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +61%
1715
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +133%
281291
120542
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SDM632
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632