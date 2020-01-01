Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 148K
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Announced 11 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +43%
392
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +52%
1715
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +89%
281291
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|720 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|October 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SDM636
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
Cast your vote
14 (93.3%)
1 (6.7%)
Total votes: 15
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 630