Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 650
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the older 6-core Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has 2 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +44%
392
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +109%
1715
821
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|256 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|600 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon V56
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, VP8
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|February 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|MSM8956
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
