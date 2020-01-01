Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 650 – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 650

Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 650
Snapdragon 650

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the older 6-core Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 650

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2450 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 256 KB
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Adreno 510
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 710 MHz 600 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 128
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon V56
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, VP8
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE X8
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced November 2016 February 2015
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 MSM8956
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 650 and Snapdragon 835 or ask any questions
