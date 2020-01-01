Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 157K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +16%
392
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +30%
1715
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +78%
281291
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
Cast your vote
29 (76.3%)
9 (23.7%)
Total votes: 38
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 835
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Samsung Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 660
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660