Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 146K
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +24%
392
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +25%
1715
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +92%
281291
146210
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SM6125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
