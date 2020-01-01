Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 59% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 177K
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +12%
392
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +30%
1715
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +58%
281291
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SDM670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
Cast your vote
23 (76.7%)
7 (23.3%)
Total votes: 30
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Samsung Exynos 9611