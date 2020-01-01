Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 280K vs 217K
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
389
Snapdragon 678 +14%
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +23%
1715
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +29%
280331
217188
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|256 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 682
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SDM678
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|-
