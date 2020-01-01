Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Performs 80% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 225K
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Snapdragon 712 +4%
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +12%
1715
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +25%
281291
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|550 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|February 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SDM712
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
