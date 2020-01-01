Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Performs 45% better in floating-point computations
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2300 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Announced 3 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Snapdragon 720G +47%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
281076
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SM7125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
