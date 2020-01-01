Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 730
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Performs 45% better in floating-point computations
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 252K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Snapdragon 730 +39%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
Snapdragon 730 +5%
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +11%
281291
252629
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
