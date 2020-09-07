Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 732G – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 732G

Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835
VS
Snapdragon 732G
Snapdragon 732G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Announced 3 years and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz 950 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 128
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE X15
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2016 August 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 SM7150-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 835 or ask any questions
Pixel 2 vs poco x3 07 September 2020 21:39
Яркий пример того на сколько pixel 2 2016 года лучше чем poco x3. 2020.
+5 Reply
