Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2300 MHz)
- Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Announced 3 years and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Snapdragon 732G +45%
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
Snapdragon 732G +6%
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
281935
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|950 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|August 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
