Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Announced 3 years and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 281K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Snapdragon 750G +58%
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
Snapdragon 750G +5%
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
Snapdragon 750G +18%
331783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|950 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SM7225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
Cast your vote
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus