We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Announced 4-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 317K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 835
317144
Snapdragon 778G +68%
532612
CPU 83653 159590
GPU 105099 156380
Memory 50470 88425
UX 75535 123709
Total score 317144 532612
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 95.3 Mpixels/s 175.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.3 images/s 25 images/s
Speech recognition 31.5 words/s 41 words/s
Machine learning 24.1 images/s 36.7 images/s
Camera shooting 14.5 images/s 34.6 images/s
HTML 5 1.99 Mnodes/s 3.03 Mnodes/s
SQLite 534.8 Krows/s 988.8 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 6 FPS 14 FPS
Score 1130 2465

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 94 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 53 FPS
[High]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz 490 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 384
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE X53
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2016 May 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 SM7325
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

