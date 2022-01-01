Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Announced 4-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 317K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|83653
|159590
|GPU
|105099
|156380
|Memory
|50470
|88425
|UX
|75535
|123709
|Total score
|317144
|532612
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
390
Snapdragon 778G +99%
777
Multi-Core Score
1732
Snapdragon 778G +63%
2831
|Image compression
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|13.3 images/s
|25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|31.5 words/s
|41 words/s
|Machine learning
|24.1 images/s
|36.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|14.5 images/s
|34.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|534.8 Krows/s
|988.8 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|14 FPS
|Score
|1130
|2465
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|53 FPS
[High]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|490 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|384
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 682
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|May 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SM7325
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
