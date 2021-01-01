Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 780G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 509K vs 284K
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|81260
|161413
|GPU
|109179
|164393
|Memory
|49789
|85627
|UX
|38165
|114231
|Total score
|284051
|509274
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
391
Snapdragon 780G +109%
819
Multi-Core Score
1715
Snapdragon 780G +70%
2913
|Image compression
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|31.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|24.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|534.8 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 780G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|-
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 642
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|490 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|384
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 682
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|March 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SM7350-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
