We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 509K vs 284K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 835
vs
Snapdragon 780G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 835
284051
Snapdragon 780G +79%
509274
CPU 81260 161413
GPU 109179 164393
Memory 49789 85627
UX 38165 114231
Total score 284051 509274

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 95.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 31.5 words/s -
Machine learning 24.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.99 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 534.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 780G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A -
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Adreno 642
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz 490 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 384
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE X53
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2016 March 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 SM7350-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site

