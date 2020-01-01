Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Has 4 cores more
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 175K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Performs 8% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2342 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +14%
392
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +126%
1715
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +60%
281291
175868
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|3 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|653 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|256
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|July 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8998
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
