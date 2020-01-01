Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 821 – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 821

Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835
VS
Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 175K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
  • Performs 8% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2342 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +60%
281291
Snapdragon 821
175868

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 821

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2450 MHz 2342 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 3 MB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Adreno 530
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 710 MHz 653 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 256
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 519 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic 192 кГц/24 бит

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE X12
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2016 July 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8998 MSM8996 Pro
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 835 or ask any questions
