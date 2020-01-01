Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 6.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 250K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845
445
A10 Fusion +76%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +24%
1750
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +44%
360535
A10 Fusion
250869

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2800 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 710 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site -

