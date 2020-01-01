Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 316K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845
445
A11 Bionic +111%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845
1750
A11 Bionic +34%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +14%
360535
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
