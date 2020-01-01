Snapdragon 845 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
53
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 2 cores more
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2390 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 316K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
A11 Bionic +111%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
A11 Bionic +34%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +14%
360535
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|-
Cast your vote
70 (65.4%)
37 (34.6%)
Total votes: 107
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs MediaTek Helio G90T
- Apple A11 Bionic vs HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Apple A11 Bionic vs Apple A13 Bionic
- Apple A11 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Apple A11 Bionic vs Apple A12X Bionic
- Apple A11 Bionic vs MediaTek Helio G90T