Snapdragon 845 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Has 2 cores more
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 9 months later
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 360K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
A12 Bionic +155%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
A12 Bionic +69%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535
A12 Bionic +13%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|-
