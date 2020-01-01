Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 79% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 360K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845
445
A12X Bionic +153%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845
1750
A12X Bionic +165%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845
360535
A12X Bionic +75%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 256 KB 2048 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Cores - 7
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site -

