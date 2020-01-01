Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 10 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 360K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845
445
A14 Bionic +260%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845
1750
A14 Bionic +136%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845
360535
A14 Bionic +61%
579122

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site -

