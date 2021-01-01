Snapdragon 845 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
96
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 414K
- Announced 3-years and 10-months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|102046
|216265
|GPU
|154472
|339795
|Memory
|63407
|112472
|UX
|87601
|133063
|Total score
|414687
|812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
510
A15 Bionic +243%
1750
Multi-Core Score
2218
A15 Bionic +113%
4728
|Image compression
|128.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|37.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|35.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.62 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|686.3 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|55 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|48 FPS
[High]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|1511 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|5
|Shading units
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|APL1W05
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|-
Cast your vote
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8