We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 414K
  • Announced 3-years and 10-months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 845
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 845
414687
A15 Bionic +96%
812406
CPU 102046 216265
GPU 154472 339795
Memory 63407 112472
UX 87601 133063
Total score 414687 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 845
510
A15 Bionic +243%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845
2218
A15 Bionic +113%
4728
Image compression 128.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.8 words/s -
Machine learning 35.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 686.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 15 billion
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 710 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 2 5
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2017 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 APL1W05
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site -

