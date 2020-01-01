Snapdragon 845 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Has 6 cores more
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 170K
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 51% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1850 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A9
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Apple A9 +22%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +73%
1750
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +111%
360535
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|256
|192
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|September 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|-
