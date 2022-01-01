Snapdragon 845 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
Pros of Google Tensor
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 411K
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|102046
|187698
|GPU
|154472
|298218
|Memory
|63407
|100887
|UX
|87601
|137683
|Total score
|411517
|728782
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
509
Google Tensor +106%
1051
Multi-Core Score
2205
Google Tensor +29%
2854
|Image compression
|128.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|37.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|35.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.62 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|686.3 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|80%
|55%
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|1436
|6418
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|55 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|48 FPS
[High]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1.5 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|20
|Shading units
|256
|320
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|2171 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|S5E9845
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Google Tensor official site
Cast your vote
6 (20.7%)
23 (79.3%)
Total votes: 29