We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 411K
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 845
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 845
411517
Google Tensor +77%
728782
CPU 102046 187698
GPU 154472 298218
Memory 63407 100887
UX 87601 137683
Total score 411517 728782
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 845
509
Google Tensor +106%
1051
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845
2205
Google Tensor +29%
2854
Image compression 128.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.8 words/s -
Machine learning 35.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 686.3 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 845
1436
Google Tensor +347%
6418
Stability 80% 55%
Graphics test 8 FPS 38 FPS
Score 1436 6418

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1.5 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 710 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 256 320
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2017 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 S5E9845
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Google Tensor official site

