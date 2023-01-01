Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Announced 4-years and 11-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 795K vs 403K
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Performs 59% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 845
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 845
403088
Tensor G2 +97%
795746
CPU 102331 213533
GPU 154456 317412
Memory 57724 110534
UX 87647 149583
Total score 403088 795746
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 845
510
Tensor G2 +108%
1062
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845
2212
Tensor G2 +47%
3258
Image compression 124.7 Mpixels/s 168.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.4 images/s 24.5 images/s
Speech recognition 33.6 words/s 69.4 words/s
Machine learning 35.3 images/s 71.2 images/s
Camera shooting 19.8 images/s 31.2 images/s
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s 2.97 Mnodes/s
SQLite 667.1 Krows/s 1010 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 845
1437
Tensor G2 +345%
6394
Stability 81% 72%
Graphics test 8 FPS 38 FPS
Score 1437 6394

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1.5 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 710 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 7
Shading units 256 112
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 1153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE Exynos 5300g
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 7350 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 3670 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2017 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site -

