Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 658 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 658

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Kirin 658
Kirin 658

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 658 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 17.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 9 months later
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2350 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 658
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +133%
445
Kirin 658
191
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +108%
1750
Kirin 658
843
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845
360535
Kirin 658
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 658

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2350 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 710 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2017 March 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 658 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish