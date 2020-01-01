Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 159K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
  • Announced 8 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +35%
445
Kirin 710
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +46%
1750
Kirin 710
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +126%
360535
Kirin 710
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 710 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 July 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
