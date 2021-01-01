Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 8.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 362K vs 159K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 845 +126%
362162
Kirin 710A
159907
CPU 101932 70798
GPU 144105 27123
Memory 56515 39134
UX 57020 34913
Total score 362162 159907
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +61%
513
Kirin 710A
319
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +90%
2219
Kirin 710A
1168
Image compression 128.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.8 words/s -
Machine learning 35.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 686.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 48 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 710 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 256 64
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 83.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 June 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site -

