Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 710A
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 8.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 362K vs 159K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|101932
|70798
|GPU
|144105
|27123
|Memory
|56515
|39134
|UX
|57020
|34913
|Total score
|362162
|159907
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +61%
513
319
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +90%
2219
1168
|Image compression
|128.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|37.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|35.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.62 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|686.3 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|48 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|55 FPS
[High]
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|48 FPS
[High]
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
|Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 710A
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|256
|64
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|83.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|-
