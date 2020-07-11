Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 810

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Kirin 810
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Performs 32% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 322K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845
445
Kirin 810 +37%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845
1750
Kirin 810 +16%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +12%
360535
Kirin 810
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 710 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
52 (29.9%)
122 (70.1%)
Total votes: 174

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
Brian 11 July 2020 07:27
Qualcomm processors appear to be overclocked. They run fast but heat up way more than they should. I'm comparing running Mobile Legends on S9Plus with the Sbapdragon 845 vs on Honor 20s with the Kirin 810. The Kirin is so much more relax while the S9Plus requires a fan!
+7 Reply
РусскийEnglish