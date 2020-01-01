Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 820

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Kirin 820
Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Performs 12% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Announced 2 years and 4 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 360K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845
445
Kirin 820 +46%
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845
1750
Kirin 820 +46%
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845
360535
Kirin 820 +5%
378589

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2017 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
17 (23.9%)
54 (76.1%)
Total votes: 71

