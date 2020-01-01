Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 9000E
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
88
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
85
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 362K
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Kirin 9000E +124%
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1775
Kirin 9000E +105%
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
362911
Kirin 9000E +79%
651115
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 9000E
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|15.3 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|22
|Shading units
|256
|352
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1