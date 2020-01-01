Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 9000E – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 9000E

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 362K
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845
445
Kirin 9000E +124%
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845
1775
Kirin 9000E +105%
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845
362911
Kirin 9000E +79%
651115

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 15.3 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Execution units 2 22
Shading units 256 352
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2017 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000E and Snapdragon 845, or ask any questions
