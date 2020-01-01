Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
39
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +31%
445
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +36%
1750
1287
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|-
