Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 950

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Kirin 950
Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 2 years and 1 month later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +31%
445
Kirin 950
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +36%
1750
Kirin 950
1287
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845
360535
Kirin 950
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 710 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site -

