Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 235K
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2360 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +14%
445
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +26%
1750
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +53%
360535
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
46 (71.9%)
18 (28.1%)
Total votes: 64
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 835
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Kirin 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs 990 (4G)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835