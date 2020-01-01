Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Performs 5% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 9 months later
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 360K

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845
445
Kirin 980 +56%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845
1750
Kirin 980 +42%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845
360535
Kirin 980 +12%
403506

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 710 MHz 720 MHz
Cores - 10
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced December 2017 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
