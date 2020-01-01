Snapdragon 845 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 360K
- Performs 6% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.8 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Kirin 990 (4G) +69%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
Kirin 990 (4G) +76%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535
Kirin 990 (4G) +20%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
Cast your vote
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7
