Snapdragon 845 vs Dimensity 1000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Announced 2 years later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 508K vs 360K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Dimensity 1000 +79%
797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
Dimensity 1000 +75%
3071
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535
Dimensity 1000 +41%
508853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|9
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|November 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
