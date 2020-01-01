Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Dimensity 1000L

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 339K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +6%
360535
Dimensity 1000L
339319

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 710 MHz 850 MHz
Cores - 9
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 November 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 MT6885Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish