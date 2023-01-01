Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Dimensity 1080

Snapdragon 845
VS
Dimensity 1080
Snapdragon 845
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Announced 4-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 499K vs 403K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 845
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 845
403088
Dimensity 1080 +24%
499756
CPU 102331 131733
GPU 154456 133728
Memory 57724 95852
UX 87647 135208
Total score 403088 499756
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 124.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 33.6 words/s -
Machine learning 35.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.8 images/s -
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 667.1 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 81% 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 13 FPS
Score 1437 2304

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1.5 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 710 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 256 64
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2017 October 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 MT6877V/TTZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

