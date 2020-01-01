Snapdragon 845 vs Dimensity 720
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 290K
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Announced 2 years and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Dimensity 720 +17%
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +3%
1750
1696
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +24%
360535
290552
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|July 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site
Cast your vote
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or MediaTek Dimensity 720
- MediaTek Helio G80 or MediaTek Dimensity 720