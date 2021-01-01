Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Dimensity 810

Snapdragon 845
VS
Dimensity 810
Snapdragon 845
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 387K vs 355K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 845
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 845
355174
Dimensity 810 +9%
387551
CPU 101932 -
GPU 144105 -
Memory 56515 -
UX 57020 -
Total score 355174 387551
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845
2165
Dimensity 810 +13%
2441
Image compression 128.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.8 words/s -
Machine learning 35.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 686.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 12 billion
TDP 9 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 710 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 256 60
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2017 August 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Snapdragon 845, or ask any questions
