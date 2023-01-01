Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 818K vs 403K
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Performs 26% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 845
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 845
403088
Dimensity 8100 +103%
818532
CPU 102331 196804
GPU 154456 313342
Memory 57724 140254
UX 87647 161901
Total score 403088 818532
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 124.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 33.6 words/s -
Machine learning 35.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.8 images/s -
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 667.1 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 845
1437
Dimensity 8100 +305%
5819
Stability 81% 97%
Graphics test 8 FPS 34 FPS
Score 1437 5819

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1.5 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 710 MHz 860 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 256 96
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 916 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE MediaTek UltraSave 2.0
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2017 March 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8100 and Snapdragon 845, or ask any questions
